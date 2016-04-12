Morning Munchies: Breakfast Places In Gurgaon

A good breakfast means a good start to the day and we are making life easier for you by telling you some of the best breakfast places in Gurgaon.


The Joint Cafe

Known for their burgers, The Joint Cafe also has some kickass breakfast options. From 9am to noon they have an array of eggs, omelettes, and salads available. However our favourites have to be their set breakfast meals like The Hangover Breakfast-three mini burgers, sausages, hash browns, coffee-or the Full Monty English Breakfast-eggs, bacon, sausages, grilled tomatoes, bread.

The Joint Cafe

100, 1st Floor, DLF Galleria, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Another Fine Day Cafe

Another Fine Day has an all-day breakfast menu, so you can get your fix even if you’re perennially late {we’ve been there}. We’ve previously really enjoyed their French toast and yoghurt, blueberry, granola goodness in a jar. They have Pancake Stacks and waffles that are to die for, and make a pretty mean omelette too.

Another Fine Day Cafe

4.4

MPD Towers, Ground Floor, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon

Di Ghent Cafe

Visit Di Ghent Cafe for delicious food and strong, tasty coffees. With large, glass windows letting in unfiltered natural light and modern wood finish seating, this is a beautiful breakfast spot. They serve a selection of oats and bagels, and have some really great French toast options {the Zoet has cinnamon}. However their standout is the eggs menu. You can get them three ways-Benedict, scrambled, and omelette-with some sides.

Di Ghent Cafe

4.5

Cross Point Mall, 207 & 208, Level 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Sakley’s

Modelled after a little cabin in the mountains getaway, Sakley’s offers up a great all-day breakfast. They have some great omelettes. If you’re trying to stay healthy, we suggest you go for their Six Pack Summer High Protein egg white omelette.

Sakley's The Mountain Cafe

4.4

DLF Galleria, 1st Floor, SF-93, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Madison & Pike

Pancakes and French toast are the bees knees at Madison and Pike. Available in versions such as chicken, smoked goat cheese or  coconut, this is the place for gourmet eats. Definitely try the Pumpkin, Corn and Pesto on Focaccia, the Coconut Crusted French Toast with tropical salad, or the Lemon Ricotta Pancake with sautéed apple.

Madison & Pike

4.4

C-38, Nirvana Courtyard Market, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Nashta

A breakfast delivery service, Nashta has options for vegetarians, non-vegetarians and eggetarians. They have a regularly updated menu of individual breakfast dishes {with sides or a juice, for extra cost}; you can subscribe to a weekly or monthly package.

Nashta

The Breakfast Club

Delivery service, The Breakfast Club, offers sandwiches, continental breakfasts and desi food for all comers. You can get eggs and and sausages just as easily as you can order a spicy kulcha or pao bhaji. They even have a selection of juices and smoothies, sides – fruit bowls, bacon, greens and hash browns-and desserts.

The Breakfast Club

3.8

Galleria Market, SF-35, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

SodaBottleOpenerWala

SodaBottleOpenerWala offers Parsi and Iranian cuisine. There's so much to pick from their all-day breakfast menu and you have to try their Bun Maska and Mushroom Khari.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

4.2

Shop 3, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

OLLY - Olive's All Day Cafe

OLLY is the perfect place start to your day, their interiors and their breakfast are just wholesome. Try their New School Porridge and the Greek Omlette for a healthy start to the day. 


Cyber Hub Social

You'd be surprised at the amount of variety in Social's breakfast menu (from Irani breakfast to your basic aloo poori). They have a hangover breakfast too, so in case you partied a little too hard the night before, you could totally head to Social for breakfast (just saying).


Cyber Hub Social

4.4

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-C, Ground Floor, Shop 4-A, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

