Morning Munchies: Breakfast Places In Gurgaon

Visit Di Ghent Cafe for delicious food and strong, tasty coffees. With large, glass windows letting in unfiltered natural light and modern wood finish seating, this is a beautiful breakfast spot. They serve a selection of oats and bagels, and have some really great French toast options {the Zoet has cinnamon}. However their standout is the eggs menu. You can get them three ways-Benedict, scrambled, and omelette-with some sides.