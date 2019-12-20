KFC has recently launched introduced Nashville chicken, that are available in outlets across the city. If you have still to catch up on this new burger, the holiday season would definitely be a good time.
Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On The Nashville Chicken From KFC
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Nashville Chicken, You Say?
Intensely flavoured with a hint of smokiness, mildly spicy, extra crispy, and topped with tangy American pickles, Nashville chicken is one of biggest food trends globally. Grab your friends cos you definitely don’t want to miss this.
Tell Me More!
Let’s start with the legend. A scorned girlfriend and her Prince {not so} Charming led to the creation of the Nashville Chicken.
As the story goes, our leading lady caught her wayward man, Prince Thornton red–handed. And boy, was she mad! In anger and jealousy she made him his favourite fried chicken, only this time, loading it with whatever she could lay her hands on.
But guess what? Not only did he love the ‘revenge dish,’ our lady’s rage gave the city of Nashville, Tennessee, USA the best chicken the city had ever tasted. Thus, a cult came into being, and who better than the chicken experts – KFC – to bring this USA original recipe to India.
