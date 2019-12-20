Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On The Nashville Chicken From KFC

Let’s start with the legend. A scorned girlfriend and her Prince {not so} Charming led to the creation of the Nashville Chicken.

As the story goes, our leading lady caught her wayward man, Prince Thornton red–handed. And boy, was she mad! In anger and jealousy she made him his favourite fried chicken, only this time, loading it with whatever she could lay her hands on.

But guess what? Not only did he love the ‘revenge dish,’ our lady’s rage gave the city of Nashville, Tennessee, USA the best chicken the city had ever tasted. Thus, a cult came into being, and who better than the chicken experts – KFC – to bring this USA original recipe to India.

Follow KFC on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

This article is in partnership with KFC.