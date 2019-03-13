With Galouti Kebabs To Die For, Check Out This Restaurant In Gurgaon ASAP

Interiors are amazing. I loved the decor and the seatings. We ordered the following: 1. Mutton galauti kebab - minced meat was just awesome! You will feel like to have more and more. 2. Sigri Murgh - this is made directly on coal and it actually had that smoky flavour and taste. It was delectable. Loved and enjoyed it very much. Our bill came around INR 600 as we had ordered only half quantity. Would highly recommend people to check out Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh right away!