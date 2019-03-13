Interiors are amazing. I loved the decor and the seatings. We ordered the following: 1. Mutton galauti kebab - minced meat was just awesome! You will feel like to have more and more. 2. Sigri Murgh - this is made directly on coal and it actually had that smoky flavour and taste. It was delectable. Loved and enjoyed it very much. Our bill came around INR 600 as we had ordered only half quantity. Would highly recommend people to check out Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh right away!
With Galouti Kebabs To Die For, Check Out This Restaurant In Gurgaon ASAP
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
1. Service was not that great - like when we ordered the staff took the order to the billing counter and the person laughed which was anmoying. 2. When you sit and instead of asking whether we would like to have mineral water or normal water they give us packed mineral water and charged money on top of that. Their normal water had a different taste. 3. Very expensive and limited quantity.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
