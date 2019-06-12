Gluten-free Desserts & Much More Only At This Bakery In North Delhi

A gorgeous baker, beautiful cakes, yummiest desserts, delicious savouries, unique menu and huge seating space is what makes Cocopots beyond just awesome. Love every single bit of this place. Love the decor of the place and food is just Insta-worthy. What not to miss? 1. Mac and cheese pizza 2. Butter chicken pizza 3. Paan pastry 4. Aglio e olio pasta 5. Loaded cheesy nachos Well, these are few of their best serving dishes. The list can go on, just try it for yourself.