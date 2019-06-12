Gluten-free Desserts & Much More Only At This Bakery In North Delhi

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Cocopots

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

50-D, Ground Floor, Satyawati Marg, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A gorgeous baker, beautiful cakes, yummiest desserts, delicious savouries, unique menu and huge seating space is what makes Cocopots beyond just awesome. Love every single bit of this place. Love the decor of the place and food is just Insta-worthy. What not to miss? 1. Mac and cheese pizza 2. Butter chicken pizza 3. Paan pastry 4. Aglio e olio pasta 5. Loaded cheesy nachos Well, these are few of their best serving dishes. The list can go on, just try it for yourself.

What Could Be Better?

I think everything is just perfect. There is just no scope of improvements required for such a fantasy land.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

Bakeries

Cocopots

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

50-D, Ground Floor, Satyawati Marg, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default