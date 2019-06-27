A New Addition To The Beautiful & Busy Streets Of Khan Market

Beautiful interiors and delicious food, the definition of this amazing place. We ordered Chip and Dip, Veg Platter, Non-veg platter as our starters. The platters were so full and tempting. For the main course, we ordered Captain Chicken Curry, Mutton Railway Curry, Cottage Cheese Railway Curry. The mains were perfectly cooked, the chicken was fresh served with soft yet crunchy Malabar paratha. For drinks, we had Spiced Mango, Virgin Mojito and Coke. The drinks were very refreshing. Anglow's soulful food genuinely brings back the colonial past in the only positive way possible.