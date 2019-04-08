I recently visited here with my friend so it's a newly opened place in SDA market so the ambience of this place was really good, also their choices of music are pretty good. I tried a lot of food here their meatballs, chicken wings and Nutella waffle were my favourite. Would highly recommend people to head over to Helter Skelter right away!
This Newbie In SDA Market Is Here To Stay!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Helter Skelter
