This Newbie In SDA Market Is Here To Stay!

Cafes

Helter Skelter

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-3, Opp. IIT Main Gate, SDA Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

I recently visited here with my friend so it's a newly opened place in SDA market so the ambience of this place was really good, also their choices of music are pretty good. I tried a lot of food here their meatballs, chicken wings and Nutella waffle were my favourite. Would highly recommend people to head over to Helter Skelter right away!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

