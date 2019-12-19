This Store In Chawri Bazaar Does Beautiful Vintage-Looking Home Decor

Nimi Handicrafts is a tiny store in Chawri Bazar, in the street where you’ll generally find wedding card shops. On the first look, the stuff they have looks pretty ordinary, but if you go deeper into the store, you’ll find shelves stacked with pretty and unique showpieces, wall hangings, paperweights, centrepieces, and much more. The tinier stuff like keychains, paperweights, and stone-embedded jewellery boxes start at around INR 150. For the bigger pieces, the prices can go up to INR 20,000 as well. We really took a liking for the vintage-looking lamps, kettles, and showpieces that come in different sizes. It's one of those stores that is so full of different kinds of stuff, that once you start browsing, you'll end up leaving with a few things you really like.