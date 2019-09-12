No Matter Which Cuisine You Love, Wok In The Clouds Is Gonna Make You Drool

The eateries in Connaught Place (CP) are known for their state of the art ambiance, decor, variety, presentation, and service. Wok in the Clouds (WITC) has all of them, but what makes it stand out is their superior quality of preparation for all the options they offer. We ordered a plethora of varieties, which included Prawns, Pomfret, Chettinad Chicken, Mutton Sookha, Noodles and Dal Makhni. As you can see, there is seafood, South Indian, Marwari, Chinese and Mughlai, a hell of a variety we ordered. Too many cuisines to have from, none did disappoint, yes that's the consistency offered. The presentation can be understood by from the pics that have been put on, now I'll talk about the taste. First up comes the mocktails, beautiful presentation with a balanced taste, the Mango Sorbet is the one I loved the most. Then the starters, Dynamite Prawns weren't overdone with Wasabi, hence they're enjoyable and won't send your nose running, the Pomfret was a feast for the eyes and tongue. When the Chettinad Chicken arrived, we couldn't help but adore the grandeur, next up came the Mutton Sookha that has a comparatively simple presentation but top-notch preparation. After all this, their magnum opus is the Dal Makhni. They have the best Dal Makhni in town, yes you can print it. I've never it was the dish that was repeated, yes that's how good it was. Have the Dal Makhni Platter for sure, you won't be disappointed.