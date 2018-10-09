No One Does Chocolate Like This Creamery & Chocolaterie In New Zealand

Patagonia's Ice Creamery & Chocolaterie

Queenstown, New Zealand
4.5

2, Rees Street, Queenstown, New Zealand

They do chocolate in the best form. The best part is they make everything every day. It’s situated bank opposite the lake, so the view from their first floor is amazing. Their hot chocolate is a must-try. You can customise popsicles, try their desserts, have their chocolates and macarons. Oh, and their gelatos/ice creams and sorbets are just amazing.

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Family, Bae, Kids, and Big Group.

