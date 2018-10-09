They do chocolate in the best form. The best part is they make everything every day. It’s situated bank opposite the lake, so the view from their first floor is amazing. Their hot chocolate is a must-try. You can customise popsicles, try their desserts, have their chocolates and macarons. Oh, and their gelatos/ice creams and sorbets are just amazing.
No One Does Chocolate Like This Creamery & Chocolaterie In New Zealand
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, and Big Group.
