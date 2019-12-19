Located in the iconic Pandara Road neighbourhood, Ichiban is every born and bred Delhiwaala’s ideal pick for affordable oriental cuisine. Warm and cosy interiors coupled with a courteous staff definitely make this restaurant a win.
Affordable Oriental Cuisine at Pandara Road's Ichiban
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
Must Eat
Get a serving of the in-house Ichiban special mix vegetable noodles, Mongolian Prawns, and the chicken Sui Mai. Down it all with the Asparagus Mushroom soup.
What We Loved
Usually less crowded than the adjacent Gulati’s, the service here is quick and efficient, with the staff well versed with the menu and specialties.
What Didn’t Impress
A small cramped unisex bathroom located right next to the kitchen. Ugh.
#LBBTip
It’s usually a good idea to book a table here. It is also the best pick of all of Pandara Market’s restaurants for when you want to have a quiet, subdued meal; the other restaurants normally have a long queue in waiting.
Where: 9, Pandara Road Market
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market
Price: INR 1,500 for two {approx.}
Contact: 011 33105503
Follow them on Facebook here.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)