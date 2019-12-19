Affordable Oriental Cuisine at Pandara Road's Ichiban

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Ichiban Restaurant

India Gate, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

9, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Located in the iconic Pandara Road neighbourhood, Ichiban is every born and bred Delhiwaala’s ideal pick for affordable oriental cuisine. Warm and cosy interiors coupled with a courteous staff definitely make this restaurant a win.

Must Eat

Get a serving of the in-house Ichiban special mix vegetable noodles, Mongolian Prawns, and the chicken Sui Mai. Down it all with the Asparagus Mushroom soup.

What We Loved

Usually less crowded than the adjacent Gulati’s, the service here is quick and efficient, with the staff well versed with the menu and specialties.

What Didn’t Impress

A small cramped unisex bathroom located right next to the kitchen. Ugh.

#LBBTip

It’s usually a good idea to book a table here. It is also the best pick of all of Pandara Market’s restaurants for when you want to have a quiet, subdued meal; the other restaurants normally have a long queue in waiting.

Where: 9, Pandara Road Market

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market

Price: INR 1,500 for two {approx.}

Contact: 011 33105503

Follow them on Facebook here.

Casual Dining

Ichiban Restaurant

India Gate, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

9, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

image-map-default