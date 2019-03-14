Enjoy The Best Of Books, Chai & Small Nibbles At This Cosy CP Cafe

With a bookstore so close to you and a friendly staff, this place is perfect for anybody who loves books, chai and food. With a huge range of tea; Nilgiri, Assam, Darjeeling, Chinese, herbal, organic and Ayurvedic brews, this place emanates the vibe of being young, chirpy and oh-so-charming.

They also serve a spread of snacks including sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, pasta and a little bit of everything. The pastries and desserts are worth a try. Their Flourless Chocolate is to die for!

I am a vegetarian and a coffee lover. So, here is what I’ve liked; Spiced Mint Chutney & Cottage Cheese Sandwich, Bun Tikki, Chips with dip, Chocolate Truffle, and Cold Coffee and ice cream too!