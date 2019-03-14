Enjoy The Best Of Books, Chai & Small Nibbles At This Cosy CP Cafe

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cha Bar

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-81, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

Shortcut

Didn’t you always dream of having coffee and reading your favorite book? Well, Oxford Cha Bar is just that place. Situated in CP, this little cafe is a part of Oxford Bookstore.

What Makes It Awesome

With a bookstore so close to you and a friendly staff, this place is perfect for anybody who loves books, chai and food. With a huge range of tea; Nilgiri, Assam, Darjeeling, Chinese, herbal, organic and Ayurvedic brews, this place emanates the vibe of being young, chirpy and oh-so-charming.

They also serve a spread of snacks including sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, pasta and a little bit of everything. The pastries and desserts are worth a try. Their Flourless Chocolate is to die for!

I am a vegetarian and a coffee lover. So, here is what I’ve liked; Spiced Mint Chutney & Cottage Cheese Sandwich, Bun Tikki, Chips with dip, Chocolate Truffle, and Cold Coffee and ice cream too!

What Could Be Better

Be prepared to wait. Cha Bar is almost always crowded and you usually have to linger around tables to get one for yourself.

Also, since it's usually packed, it's a bit difficult to get the server's attention here.  

Other Outlets

Cha Bar

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

UA-29, Ground Floor, Opp. Hans Raj College, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cha Bar

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.1

Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default
Cafes

Cha Bar

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-81, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Cha Bar

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

UA-29, Ground Floor, Opp. Hans Raj College, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cha Bar

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.1

Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default