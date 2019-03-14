Didn’t you always dream of having coffee and reading your favorite book? Well, Oxford Cha Bar is just that place. Situated in CP, this little cafe is a part of Oxford Bookstore.
Enjoy The Best Of Books, Chai & Small Nibbles At This Cosy CP Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome
With a bookstore so close to you and a friendly staff, this place is perfect for anybody who loves books, chai and food. With a huge range of tea; Nilgiri, Assam, Darjeeling, Chinese, herbal, organic and Ayurvedic brews, this place emanates the vibe of being young, chirpy and oh-so-charming.
They also serve a spread of snacks including sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, pasta and a little bit of everything. The pastries and desserts are worth a try. Their Flourless Chocolate is to die for!
I am a vegetarian and a coffee lover. So, here is what I’ve liked; Spiced Mint Chutney & Cottage Cheese Sandwich, Bun Tikki, Chips with dip, Chocolate Truffle, and Cold Coffee and ice cream too!
What Could Be Better
Be prepared to wait. Cha Bar is almost always crowded and you usually have to linger around tables to get one for yourself.
Also, since it's usually packed, it's a bit difficult to get the server's attention here.
