How many times have you tried on every outfit you could think of for a date? I've got you, girl! Thank god for Tarini and Sakshi's pop-up on LBB! Whether you're a size 2 or 22, you're going to find so much that you can buy, and ACTUALLY wear here. Trust me, you won't have to sit in front of your wardrobe, thinking: 'I have nothing to wear' anymore. Here are 5 outfit ideas under INR 2000, which are sure to make your date's head turn:
5 Outfit Ideas Under INR 2000 For Any Kind Of Date
Pinstripes Layered Wrap Dress
Straight out of Sakshi's pop-up, this layered wrap dress is sexy when paired with heels; and edgy with boots. It's available in sizes UK 8 till UK 16, which means you don't have to worry much about it fitting you. The dress is by Zachi, a brand that creates clothing for the modern-day Indian body type. The dress is made using crepe material, which means you won't be too hot. But, honestly, I love this dress for the cuffed full sleeves.
Two-Tone Gingham Checkered Handloom Jacket With Shorts Set
How do you look cute and still be taken seriously on a date? Simple. Wear Fabnest's jacket and shorts set from Tarini's pop-up. The best part? You can wear the pieces separately too, obviously. If you've got a lunch or brunch date to rush to, put this on. Whether you're just going out to eat, catching a show later or perhaps, attending a gig after you can wear this and not be too worried. All you'll have to do is take off your jacket, if you want to look casual. It's available in sizes XS to 3XL, so you have no excuse to buy this. And, the set is all in cotton! Talk about comfort and fabulous coming together!
Contrast Floral Print Cinched Waist Top
There's no stopping you from looking dainty in this printed cinched waist top. If you follow Sakshi, you'll know she's all about tips to cinch your waist. And why not? Especially if it's an asset you can showcase! Wear it with a cute skirt, a pair of shorts or even classic old jeans. PostFold, is a lovely brand to shop from and this top is 100% cotton, so you'll be comfortable in it, even if you're out on a day date and it's hot. And, it's available in sizes XS to XL.
Ruffle Trim Multi Striped Waist Tie Skirt
I love this ruffle skirt. You can wear it with a simple tee, and still look very put-together. It's available in sizes UK 8 to UK 16, and it's by Zachi. The stripes will add the illusion of height, so if you're petite, pair it with heels and you're definitely going to look great. The waist tie adds a natural cinch, and you can definitely wear this casually or add accessories to your look for a big dinner date too.
Chequered Grey Asymmetric Hem Dress
Available in sizes XS to XL, this asymmetric hem dress by Bohemian Dream will add a lot of length to your look. I know it's grey and chequered, probably not an ideal colour or print for a date. But, break the norm! You can accessorise with bright solid coloured footwear or a sling. It's made in rayon, and the round neck and half sleeves add a casual look to the outfit.
