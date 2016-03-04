Cocktail bar PCO and exclusive member club A Ta Maison have recently come up with an Asian cafe- Ping’s Cafe Orient in Lodhi Colony- and this one’s open to all.
PCO & ATM's New Ping's Cafe Orient Is Now Open
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JORBAGH
Staying true to PCO’s legacy, Ping’s too will have an extensive cocktail list comprising traditional classic cocktails infused with fresh Asian ingredients.
The food menu is a mix of not-so-known dishes along with popular favourites from south-east Asia. The peeps at Ping’s tell us the cafe is going to be classy, yet casual with a smattering of quirk.
Stay tuned to hear about our experience here.
Contact: +91 9711110991
