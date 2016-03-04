PCO & ATM's New Ping's Cafe Orient Is Now Open

Cafes

Ping's Cafe Orient

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

13, Main Market, 3rd Ave Road, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Cocktail bar PCO and exclusive member club A Ta Maison have recently come up with an Asian cafe- Ping’s Cafe Orient in Lodhi Colony- and this one’s open to all.

Cocktails & More

Staying true to PCO’s legacy, Ping’s too will have an extensive cocktail list comprising traditional classic cocktails infused with fresh Asian ingredients.

The food menu is a mix of not-so-known dishes along with popular favourites from south-east Asia. The peeps at Ping’s tell us the cafe is going to be classy, yet casual with a smattering of quirk.

Stay tuned to hear about our experience here.

Contact: +91 9711110991

