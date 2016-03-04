PCO & ATM's New Ping's Cafe Orient Is Now Open

Staying true to PCO’s legacy, Ping’s too will have an extensive cocktail list comprising traditional classic cocktails infused with fresh Asian ingredients.

The food menu is a mix of not-so-known dishes along with popular favourites from south-east Asia. The peeps at Ping’s tell us the cafe is going to be classy, yet casual with a smattering of quirk.

Stay tuned to hear about our experience here.

Contact: +91 9711110991