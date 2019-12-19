Started in 1955 by the late Abdul Karim Dar, Pashmkaar specialises in making exquisite pashmina shawls and other merchandise featuring aari, sozni, and tillawork.
Plush Pashmina Shawls and Fine Aari Work by Pashmkaar
Wrapped in warmth
Pashmkaar is a family-run business based in Srinagar that is known for its lush pashmina shawls and stoles. While they also make sarees, dress materials, carpets, and other home furnishing items, it’s their shawls that people keep coming back for.
No two shawls that they make are the same; each piece is handmade and gets its own design and colour combination, thus making it unique. They even feature sozni, aari, and tilla work, all distinctively Kashmiri, on their pieces.
The dedication of karigars
It takes about a month to make the simplest of pashmina stoles, which includes acquiring the raw materials and then spinning and weaving the yarn until the product is ready. The more intricate the work, the longer it takes. {We’re told that the making time of a single product can go up to two years!}.
Pashmkaar has a team of over 100 dedicated karigars, all working out of Kashmir, who bring in their skills and expertise to create these stunning pieces. About 65 of their karigars do embroidery, 30 specialise in aari work, and around 30 women are solely in charge of spinning and weaving.
PS: They can even customise designs and colours according to your preference.
Where: Delhi office at C-122, Raju Park, Opposite 100, Sainik Farms, Khanpur {By appointment only}
Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar
Contact: +91 9619399563, +91 9717863368 or write to pashmkaar@yahoo.com
Price: Starting at INR 5,000 for plain pashmina stoles. Prices can go up to lakhs, depending on the time, skill, and effort
Follow Pashmkaar on Facebook here.
- Nearest Metro Station: QUTAB MINAR
