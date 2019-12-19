Plush Pashmina Shawls and Fine Aari Work by Pashmkaar

It takes about a month to make the simplest of pashmina stoles, which includes acquiring the raw materials and then spinning and weaving the yarn until the product is ready. The more intricate the work, the longer it takes. {We’re told that the making time of a single product can go up to two years!}.

Pashmkaar has a team of over 100 dedicated karigars, all working out of Kashmir, who bring in their skills and expertise to create these stunning pieces. About 65 of their karigars do embroidery, 30 specialise in aari work, and around 30 women are solely in charge of spinning and weaving.

PS: They can even customise designs and colours according to your preference.

Where: Delhi office at C-122, Raju Park, Opposite 100, Sainik Farms, Khanpur {By appointment only}

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar

Contact: +91 9619399563, +91 9717863368 or write to pashmkaar@yahoo.com

Price: Starting at INR 5,000 for plain pashmina stoles. Prices can go up to lakhs, depending on the time, skill, and effort

Follow Pashmkaar on Facebook here.