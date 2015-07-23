Pawdicures, Facials and Leisurely Baths for your Dog at Poochmate

If you own a dog, chances are you’re {unwillingly} familiar with the wet dog smell. Now what if your pooch smelled of chocolate, lavender, lemongrass or even coconut after his/monthly bath? Preeti Sood from Poochmate makes this possible.

Hailing from the banking and insurance industry, Preeti has always had pets and loved them. Her constant visits to the UK {to visit family} exposed her to the dog grooming world, and on one of her trips, she got certified and opened up her own parlour in Delhi! Thus came Poochmate, in January this year.

Poochmate offers a variety of services only for dogs, starting with the Express Wash, which includes a shampoo, conditioner, blow dry and body mist. You can choose the fragrance you desire from a variety including coconut, hot chocolate, lemongrass, lavender, honey and oats, Pethead products for specific purposes like ‘no more itch’ and ‘de-shedding,’ and TLF solutions for those with sensitive skin. If you opt for the Full Grooming Package, your pet also gets a haircut, which Preeti assures us is of show standards.

Apart from bathing and grooming, Poochmate also offers a range of a la carte services, including pawdicures {wherein the dog’s paws are dipped in water containing paw fizz tablets, which is great for whitening paws and healing paw cracks}, de-matting, and hot towel wraps {for restoring coat sheen}.

If you’re worried about the hands your pet might be in, let us tell you that Preeti is involved in every treatment of every pet that comes to Poochmate, and has a two-member team to help her handle the processes. All the equipment is state-of-the-art and imported from the UK, to ensure your pet gets the best treatment {for instance, the stand drier rotates 360 degrees and makes the drying of long-coat dogs that much simpler}.

They welcome dogs of all sizes, from Chihuahuas to St. Bernards, so whether you need your pooch to be clean as a whistle or just want to sign him/her up for a session of pampering, Poochmate won’t disappoint. They also sell a range of unique products including doggie umbrellas, waterproof socks and shoes, soft muzzles, raincoats and facial foams, in case you want to indulge in some retail therapy to keep your pup snug and comfy. Check them out here.