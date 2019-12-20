Mini Shastri's Yoga Classes Are Steps Beyond Ordinary

My sister Zoya and I both waltzed into a sunlit class of 15 women {few of whom were expats}, ready for an experience. The class started off with the soft words of the Bhagvada Gita, which gave us the clear indication that this was not going to be just about mastering physical poses. An hour into the session of having exercised with a hamstring injury in one leg, and I came out feeling rejuvenated and ready for the day. Yoga isn’t a form of exercise or a mindset only—it’s a way of living and that’s what this place propagates through its practices. You can start now at a class nearby, or at Mini’s where you can enjoy her lovely company and experience. Price: Starting at INR 5,000 per month {two classes per week}