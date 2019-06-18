Purple Greene : Tasty Just Happens To Be Vegetarian!

Purple Greene is a high-end restaurant serving exotic vegetarian dishes from 7 continents. Prices are somewhat reasonable and the service is impeccable under the guidance of Chief Amazement Officer Mr Vikramaditya. ( I liked the cool title ) The must haves are Lantern Chilly Tofu Lettuce Cups, Bajra Flatbread Pizza, Malaysian Coconut Curry, Purple Choke Salad and their Khajur Puran Poli is just amazing!