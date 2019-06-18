Purple Greene : Tasty Just Happens To Be Vegetarian!

Casual Dining

Purple Greene

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, T-304, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Purple Greene is a high-end restaurant serving exotic vegetarian dishes from 7 continents. Prices are somewhat reasonable and the service is impeccable under the guidance of Chief Amazement Officer Mr Vikramaditya. ( I liked the cool title ) The must haves are Lantern Chilly Tofu Lettuce Cups, Bajra Flatbread Pizza, Malaysian Coconut Curry, Purple Choke Salad and their Khajur Puran Poli is just amazing!

What Could Be Better?

Keep up the good work

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

