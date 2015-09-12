It's All in the Invite: Personalised and Fun Wedding Cards

Started out having designed just her own wedding card, the rest is well, this story. After many requests from friends for similar invites, Pink Whistle Man was born, catering to wedding parties looking to do something unconventional. They also undertake product packaging orders, so you know who can take care of your sagan hampers along with your card.

To view their full portfolio, samples of their work, and to place an order, follow them on Facebook here.

