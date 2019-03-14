Rani Pink Is The One-Stop-Shop for All Your Wedding Needs

Rani Pink, which started as a wedding planning company in 2010, expanded into a complete bespoke studio for customised trousseau and wedding services.

Their flagship studio showcases the latest looks and customised props—they essentially provide a canvas for brides and grooms-to-be, to create their dream wedding setting (if you’ve watched Modern Family, think back to when Mitch and Cam are planning their wedding, and you’ll know what we mean).

They’re known for their customised designs and décor, elaborate settings, and attention to detail. Whether you want your wedding to look classy in ivory or want a pop-up truck moonlighting as a bar, they’re your guys.

Want to give out cutesy wedding favours wrapped up in customised packaging (you can even opt for mini models of cars, elephants etc.) complete with monogrammed initials of the couple? Look no further. You can also choose from a range of stationery and peruse their exclusive, linen collection.

If you want a guarantee of their quality, they were the team behind Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding—how's that for star quality?