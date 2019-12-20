Homemade Cake, Coffee And Books: Cafe Turtle Is The Hidden Treasure Of Khan Market

Cafes

Cafe Turtle

New Delhi, Delhi
Shop 23, 1st & 2nd Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

If you're on the back lanes of Khan Market, you will see a staircase near Big Chill. Up these stairs, there is a heaven for book-lovers: Cafe Turtle. The bookshop is on the first floor, and the cafe is on the second floor. This place is a rare gem where the owner actually knows his book collection well, and can make amazing recommendations: one of which might be your next favourite book. History, art, fiction, religion and kid's books: this place has it all.

It can be a little difficult for first-timers to locate this place. But this can also be an advantage, because they only have patrons who mean business: ie, are here for coffee and books.

Try their homemade cakes and pies. The first floor has a beautiful collection of handmade wrapping papers. PS: there have been at least five instances where I have bumped into celebrities in this cafe, so keep your eyes and ears at work.

Happy reading!

Other Outlets

Cafe Turtle

Nizammudin, New Delhi
3.8

8, Nizamuddin East Market, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

Cafe Turtle

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1

N-16, 3rd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Cafe Turtle

Nizammudin, New Delhi
3.8

8, Nizamuddin East Market, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

Cafe Turtle

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1

N-16, 3rd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

