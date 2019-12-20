Homemade Cake, Coffee And Books: Cafe Turtle Is The Hidden Treasure Of Khan Market

If you're on the back lanes of Khan Market, you will see a staircase near Big Chill. Up these stairs, there is a heaven for book-lovers: Cafe Turtle. The bookshop is on the first floor, and the cafe is on the second floor. This place is a rare gem where the owner actually knows his book collection well, and can make amazing recommendations: one of which might be your next favourite book. History, art, fiction, religion and kid's books: this place has it all.