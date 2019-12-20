If you're on the back lanes of Khan Market, you will see a staircase near Big Chill. Up these stairs, there is a heaven for book-lovers: Cafe Turtle. The bookshop is on the first floor, and the cafe is on the second floor. This place is a rare gem where the owner actually knows his book collection well, and can make amazing recommendations: one of which might be your next favourite book. History, art, fiction, religion and kid's books: this place has it all.
Homemade Cake, Coffee And Books: Cafe Turtle Is The Hidden Treasure Of Khan Market
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
It can be a little difficult for first-timers to locate this place. But this can also be an advantage, because they only have patrons who mean business: ie, are here for coffee and books.
Try their homemade cakes and pies. The first floor has a beautiful collection of handmade wrapping papers. PS: there have been at least five instances where I have bumped into celebrities in this cafe, so keep your eyes and ears at work.
Happy reading!
