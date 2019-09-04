From Red Velvet Churros To Amazing Milkshakes, Head Over To This Quirky Cafe Now

This dessert is so amazing. This cafe is definitely in my favourites now. The only cafe in Hudson lane that has a quirky swing outside for all those who are in the waiting list. Perfect ambience for a college crowd. However, there is ample space, so if you choose to work for a while, that's possible! The vibrant and lively decor and the food are great. I ordered a Cold Coffee, Pizza and Pancakes. Loved the consistency of the coffee. The pizza was equally yum. The pancakes, though, were a little dry for me, as I prefer them thinner so that the maple syrup can seep in. Other than that, loved it.