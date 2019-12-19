Wedding Venues Too Expensive? These Guys’ll Help Find A Farmhouse Instead

They’ve got their own network of registered properties (none of them are the usual commercial ones) which can be rented for parties, weddings and get-togethers. If you want, they’ll get you connected to different kinds of vendors as well to make sure that your event’s a hit. We love that they help make the party planning process so much easier (and save a lot of money too!).

The process is simple. First you contact them via call/Facebook and let them know all of your requirements including your desired area, rooms and budget. Then, they shortlist a bunch of suitable properties for you to choose from (you can check out the pictures on Facebook). If you’re booking a vendor through them, they’ll be involved in the entire process to make sure the execution is as smooth as possible.