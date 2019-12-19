Rent Me A Farm is a service which connects you to a catalogue of private farmhouses as well as vendors (caterers, decoration specialists, photographers etc), which is super-useful for anyone planning a party - as big as a wedding or a small one like a birthday bash.
Wedding Venues Too Expensive? These Guys’ll Help Find A Farmhouse Instead
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
They’ve got their own network of registered properties (none of them are the usual commercial ones) which can be rented for parties, weddings and get-togethers. If you want, they’ll get you connected to different kinds of vendors as well to make sure that your event’s a hit. We love that they help make the party planning process so much easier (and save a lot of money too!).
The process is simple. First you contact them via call/Facebook and let them know all of your requirements including your desired area, rooms and budget. Then, they shortlist a bunch of suitable properties for you to choose from (you can check out the pictures on Facebook). If you’re booking a vendor through them, they’ll be involved in the entire process to make sure the execution is as smooth as possible.
What Could Be Better
They haven’t updated their website for a long time. So, going through that won’t give you the best idea of what they’re all about. (But that’s where their FB comes in).
