Everyone Now Hangs In CP & Here Are The 5 New Restaurants That You Must Check Out

Remember Rodeo in CP that shut down? It’s now back in an all-new Mexican avatar. Their menu’s got potent tequila cocktails, the most appetising Churros and Mexican street-food inspired dishes. One of our favourites here would have to be the Crispy Grilled Gauda Cheese served with fresh Guacamole. While food’s definitely their high point, the interiors of the restaurant with sink-in sofas, wall art and tons of board games are equally compelling reasons to keep you going back for more.