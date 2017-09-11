CP is not just central Delhi, but also restaurant central. The fact that there’s a new place here almost every week is proof enough. Haven’t been there in a while? Here’s what awaits you.
Everyone Now Hangs In CP & Here Are The 5 New Restaurants That You Must Check Out
Rodeo Cantina & Kitchen
Remember Rodeo in CP that shut down? It’s now back in an all-new Mexican avatar. Their menu’s got potent tequila cocktails, the most appetising Churros and Mexican street-food inspired dishes. One of our favourites here would have to be the Crispy Grilled Gauda Cheese served with fresh Guacamole. While food’s definitely their high point, the interiors of the restaurant with sink-in sofas, wall art and tons of board games are equally compelling reasons to keep you going back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
7 States
7 States is one of CP’s most promising new entrants offering cuisines from seven different states of India {talk about variety}. If you’re someone who’s a fan of options, this new restaurant should definitely be on your radar. From Gujarati Dal and Rajasthani Laal Maas to Kashmiri Nadru Yakhni and Hyderabadi Biryani, 7 States has it all. Fair warning: You might face the problem of plenty.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Tales & Spirits
We love Tales & Spirits for their ‘Booze Peti’ that offers 24 different beers coupled with a Mezze platter and assorted snacks. They also do meaty Keema Golgappas you’d want to pop like M&Ms. The place itself has a rustic vibe with wooden barrels and metal pipes and they also host frequent DJ nights and events. From stellar music to great food and drinks, they’ve got everything you’d need to enjoy a LIT Friday night.
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
So, We're Saying...
Having more options doesn’t hurt, right? So while you’re in CP, for variety’s sake {& old times’ too} you might as well check out the new Moonshine Cafe & Bar in Janpath. Moonshine was one of HKV’s beloved bars back in the day and we loved the place for not serving watered-down drinks on Ladies Nights. Call your girl squad and maybe, relive a bit of the old Moonshine at the new outlet?
