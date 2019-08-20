This Casual Dining Restaurant With Stunning Ambience & Delish Food

Saints n Sinners in Gurgaon is just amazing. The moment I entered this place, I got enthralled with the ambience, as it was well decorated and the sound quality that falls on your ears is truly magical. It is a casual dining restaurant which offers a nice and comfortable ambience and an affordable multi-cuisine menu. Apart from this, it has multiple screens which are perfect to watch matches and a proper stage was there for the live band performers for a great party experience. A small balcony square on height was projected for DJ. Coming to the food we had masala fish fingers, crispy tex mex onion rings. Shrimp popcorns, kung pao chicken skewers. Sesame fish, basil chicken cups, grilled chettinad chicken tikka, corn crusted prawns. In the mains, we had chicken herb-o-cheese and lamb chop served with thick gravy and naan. The food was remarkably good, I can say the best experience of flavors I had in Gurgaon, every dish is of the finest taste and is served to diners after all day hard work by the chefs. Full marks for their hospitality, presentation, and courteousness of the staff. It is a perfect place for people who want to enjoy mouth-watering food and music.