Samosas Stuffed With Butter Chicken & Mac N Cheese, Drop By Now!

The desi samosa is one of the most popular Indian snacks, but it has been mutated a lot in recent times, for good and bad both. Replacing the stuffing from the good old potato, changing the crust material to replacing frying with baking or air frying, have come across all. Just before concluding that the traditional samosa shouldn't be messed with, I came across Samossay. Located in Select CityWalk and Sohna Road as well, this place provides a wide array of Samosas which include Butter Chicken Samosas and Mac n Cheese Samosas as well. I took the first bite with least expectations, but trust me, it was absolutely amazing. The Butter Chicken Samosa is amply stuffed with chicken and the gravy is made in such a way that the taste blends with the fried crunchy exterior. The salts and spices aren't overdone with, the chicken stuffing works great as a cutting agent. The result itself makes it clear that the recipe has been researched and tasted. Next up comes the Mac n Cheese Samosa. When I heard about it, I expected nothing more than a triangle of maida, deep-fried with cheese, thankfully I was proved wrong again. The preparation has been done with a surgeon's precision and the results are satisfactory, to say the least. Balance of salt, batter, gravy, cheese, and pasta is close to being perfect and you're definitely gonna crave for one more bite. There are other varieties as well, but the aforementioned ones are the most noticeable and crunch worthy, do try them out the next time you're in CityWalk.