Saturday Brunch At Guppy

Guppy is a beautiful place located in the main Lodhi colony market - we visited here for the Saturday brunch celebration Hanami a Japanese tradition. The cherry blossom all around the place is divided into 3 parts Poke place, Open place and the main dining room. Started with butterscotch cold coffee with Icecream (robust and not too oversweet). The food started with salads - Beer root and artichoke salad and grilled asparagus and rocket salad to get it started. What followed after this could only be termed as a food journey through Japan. Mango and tuna roll, Mango and avocado cream cheese roll (must try), Green vegetable sushi roll, Tuna jalapeno Sushi roll - the inside out sushi. Followed by more season - Prawn Pirikara (my fav), Chilled Hiyashu Chuka ramen, Tofu asparagus steak, Parchment baked fish, Two way grilled chicken - liked the breast part more, Karachi vegetable casserole and karahi chicken and bacon casserole - were truly unique and a must try; served with rice. And lastly the Jumbo grilled prawn (exotic). The dessert was something I was waiting for from the start. The rainbow drop - a vegan dessert made with water (is a true piece of art) and a must try. The Tokoyo honey toast - is just what one needs after such a lavish feast. It contains everything under the sun that is good.