Meats, Veggies, Seafood: Scoring The Freshest Produce In Delhi

Everything I’ve learned about Azadpur Mandi is from my vegetable supplier. Fruits and vegetables from all over India come here as it is the largest wholesale market in Asia. If you want to go there and see what’s happening, you’d need to visit it between 3am – 4am when all the produce comes to the city.

Then it is auctioned and suppliers send it to their outlets, smaller markets, restaurants, supermarkets, thelawallas; everyone gets their veggies from here. It is closed on Sundays and open very early in the morning on other days till late afternoon. Visit it- it’s quite a sight!