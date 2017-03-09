A Perfectly Laid-Back And Affordable Hill Holiday Awaits At Seclude, Palampur

No one can deny that there’s something deeply nourishing in that mountain breeze and milky tea for us tired city dwellers. This Palampur gem has that exact vibe going.

The host and the cook keep it together by the way of impeccable hospitality and lovingly-prepared, modest meals. We love that we’re surrounded by the mountains from the moment we open our eyes in the morning till we hit the sack, tired after a day of trekking and cycling.

The idea behind the place is to let you introspect and appreciate the little joys we often take for granted. There’s an Author’s Room with big French windows so you can spend hours at that desk with your thoughts {nature’s always the best inspiration for aspiring romantic poets}.