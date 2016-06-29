Settle Into The Lap Of Luxury At SUJÁN Rajmahal Palace

They serve a variety of food across cuisines, but we are in love with their breakfast menu. It starts with a plate of fresh, cut fruit, and then you choose either eggs, or pancakes, or French toast…it’s a long list. We ate the pancakes of course, which came stacked; kiwis, grapes, honey, maple and anglaise came alongside. Ditto for the French Toast. The Eggs Florentine were absolutely divine, too.

A huge shout-out here to the cold coffee; it’s strong and perfectly balanced; all you need is this hearty breakfast and the cold coffee and you’re ready to go exploring!