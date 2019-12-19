Men, Ethnic Wear On Your Mind? This Faridabad Store Will Sort You Out

Sharma Brothers in Faridabad has been selling men's ethnic wear for over 30 years now and we love the extensive collection of men's kurtas and pyjamas they have on offer.

From pastel-coloured kurtas, sequined sherwanis, embroidered pathani suits to churidars, jodhpuri pants and good ol', breathable pyjamas, Sharma Brothers stocks it all. You can also check out their collection of Nehru jackets and bandhgalas which are perfect for any special occasion.

The ethnic garments at Sharma Brothers come in cotton, linen, and silk, and the kurtas start at INR 990.