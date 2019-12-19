Men, Ethnic Wear On Your Mind? This Faridabad Store Will Sort You Out

Clothing Stores

Sharma Brothers

Crown Interiorz, Mathura Road, Faridabad

Crown Interiorz, 1st Floor, 1-A, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Sharma Brothers in Faridabad has been selling men's ethnic wear for over 30 years now and we love the extensive collection of men's kurtas and pyjamas they have on offer.

From pastel-coloured kurtas, sequined sherwanis, embroidered pathani suits to churidars, jodhpuri pants and good ol', breathable pyjamas, Sharma Brothers stocks it all. You can also check out their collection of Nehru jackets and bandhgalas which are perfect for any special occasion.

The ethnic garments at Sharma Brothers come in cotton, linen, and silk, and the kurtas start at INR 990.

What Could Be Better

While we were satisfied with the collection and the service at Sharma Brothers, a website or an Instagram account would be a valuable addition.

Sharma Brothers

Faridabad, Haryana
3.9

Shop 1-D, Deep Chand Bhartia Marg, New Industrial Town, Faridabad

Sharma Brothers

Sector 15, Faridabad

Shop 93, Huda Market, Sector 15, Faridabad

