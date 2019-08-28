Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion

Accessories

Shingora

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Love bright colours and pairing them to form a great outfit? Check out Shingora. It's a brand that's does the prettiest scarves, stoles, and shawls, dupattas, and other accessories which cater to both men and women.

Based out of Ludhiana, Shingora's got wraps, shrugs, and ponchos (so keep them in mind for when the weather gets colder). They've got pretty dupattas, scarves, stoles, and shawls (light ones) and also have pocket squares and ties.

Made using light and breezy materials, Shingora pays close attention to each detail—and it shows in their designs. With all kinds of prints and bright colours, they're definitely bringing something different to the market. Honestly, they're pretty great for gifting too!

Prices for the men's collection at Shingora start at INR 895, while women can pick up their stuff starting from INR 995.

What Could Be Better

Some more 'in-trend' options would be nice, versus the classic prints. 

Pro-Tip

Shingora's also got the option of customising a product, so you can pick the colour and the kind of design you'd want on your scarf or stole.

Other Outlets

Shingora

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi

Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, A-3, Saket, New Delhi

Shingora

Preet Vihar, New Delhi

Opp. Metro Pillar 76, Swasthya Vihar, Preet Vihar, New Delhi

Shingora

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.8

DLF Promenade, Shop GFK-11, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Shingora

Khan Market, New Delhi

Shop 51, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

