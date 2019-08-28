Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion

Love bright colours and pairing them to form a great outfit? Check out Shingora. It's a brand that's does the prettiest scarves, stoles, and shawls, dupattas, and other accessories which cater to both men and women.

Based out of Ludhiana, Shingora's got wraps, shrugs, and ponchos (so keep them in mind for when the weather gets colder). They've got pretty dupattas, scarves, stoles, and shawls (light ones) and also have pocket squares and ties.

Made using light and breezy materials, Shingora pays close attention to each detail—and it shows in their designs. With all kinds of prints and bright colours, they're definitely bringing something different to the market. Honestly, they're pretty great for gifting too!

Prices for the men's collection at Shingora start at INR 895, while women can pick up their stuff starting from INR 995.