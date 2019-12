At the Shoe Play store, you can choose from a range of women's footwear including casual slip-ons, formal stilettos and dressy heels. They have a good range of kolhapuri chappals, and platforms in traditional designs too.

If you're looking for semi-formal ethnic wear, you can choose from the store's collection of wedges, peep-toes and platforms that have a traditional touch to it.

Most of their footwear is vibrant and bejewelled with artificial stones and gems.