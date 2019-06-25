Hauz Rani has a small market near Malviya Nagar metro station which sells the cutest pots and plants available in all colours and sizes apart from these you can find some really pretty crockery pieces that would make your kitchen look absolutely stunning. This market is in walking distance from the Malviya Nagar metro station and opens at around 10 in the morning.
Shop For The Cutest Flower Pots And Crockery In Hauz Rani
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Also On Hauz Rani
Comments (0)