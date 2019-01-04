Saris, Silver, & Stationery: Chandni Chowk Has It All At Throwaway Prices

The streets of Chandni Chowk need no introduction. This part of Delhi is known not just around the country, but around the world, and with good reason, too—the charm of the place is certainly unmatchable.

Being pretty expansive (and very, very crowded) on all days of the week, finding your way around this area can be quite intimidating. From lehngas and sarees to spices and herbs of all kinds to stationery items and books, you can find anything you need if you know which street sells what, and for that we are here to help you out.