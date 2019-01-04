Saris, Silver, & Stationery: Chandni Chowk Has It All At Throwaway Prices

The streets of Chandni Chowk need no introduction. This part of Delhi is known not just around the country, but around the world, and with good reason, too—the charm of the place is certainly unmatchable.

Being pretty expansive (and very, very crowded) on all days of the week, finding your way around this area can be quite intimidating. From lehngas and sarees to spices and herbs of all kinds to stationery items and books, you can find anything you need if you know which street sells what, and for that we are here to help you out.

Dariba Kalan

A 17th century market, Dariba Kalan is a lane full of jewellers selling gorgeous silver jewellery that cost at least 25 per cent less than what you’d find in any other market. From nose-pins, earrings, neckpieces, and anklets, to silverware and utensils, your silver needs will be sorted here. Not just silver though—you’ll find kundan and meenakari jewellery, plus shops selling attars, perfumes, and oils too.

PS: Check out our picks of silver shops at Dariba Kalan here.

    Nai Sadak

    Nai Sadak is a haven for anyone looking for books and stationery items—for students and professionals in particular. From fourth-hand college books and textbooks for competitive exams, to brand new fiction and first edition Hindi non-fiction, there’s plenty here for most people’s needs. Plus, if you’re a hoarder of writing and art material (even of the foreign variety), you’ll find great happiness here, because, wholesale prices.

      Bhagirath Palace

      Touted as Asia’s largest wholesale market for electrical and electronic goods, Bhagirath Palace has got a lot to offer—from basic light fixtures to fancy decorative lights that can take center stage in your living room or can be placed in your garden, you’ll find them all here, and at dirt cheap prices.

      PS: Check out our picks of light stores worth checking out here.

        Katra Neel

        A wholesale market for cloth of all kind, this is where you’ll find the first Raymond franchise from Old Delhi. You’ll also find plenty of shops selling lehngas, saris, and salwar suits here, plus plenty of menswear.

          Kucha Choudhary Market

          Opened in the mid-1970s, Kucha Choudhary Market, known colloquially as the photo market, in Chandni Chowk is a photographers dream. You can get every type of camera (vintage, DSLR, or Polaroid) and essential accessory you could ever imagine around every corner.

            Ballimaran Market

            You’ll find lots of opticians here at the street at Ballimaran Market. While we can’t say too much about their eye-testing skills, you’ll find a huge variety of frames and sunglasses for crazy cheap. We’d recommend checking for the quality of the plastic frames though—some of them might turn out to be quite flimsy.

            PS: You can find vintage sunglasses and watches here, plus footwear of all kinds.

              Chawri Bazaar

              Specialising in paper products, Chawri Bazar is where you should head if you want to get wedding cards printed in bulk {and at a wholesale cost}. There are hundreds of shops selling all kinds of invitation cards—from super simple to super fancy. We suggest you go with the final copy of what you want printed on the cards, because there’s a long line of customers at the printers’, who will then help you decide the font and style to go with the card you’ve selected.

              PS: If you’re going there in the morning, you can feast on Bedmi Puri & Nigori Halwa here. Oh, and you can get some fancy crockery and mason jars here too.

                Kinari Bazar

                Ideal for wedding shopping, Kinari Bazaar is a galli selling fabrics, zari borders, Parsi borders, ribbon laces, motifs for sarees and kurtas, and latkans too. Not just that though—there are tons of tiny shops selling party favours, wedding accoutrement and fancy varmalas.

                PS: This lane connects to the ever famous Paranthe Wale Galli, where you’ll find plenty to eat. And don’t miss out on stupendous paani puris at Padam Chaat Corner while you’re there.

                  Khari Baoli

                  Located at the western end of Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli is a street entirely dedicated to all kinds of spices, dried fruits, nuts, and herbs. From amlas, makhanas, red & green chilis, and dried mulberries & plums, there’s really nothing in terms of spices and condiments {even the exotic kind} you can’t find here.

                  This market has been operating since the 17th century, and if you’re curious, you might get a mini master class on the origin of your favourite spice here!

                    Fatehpuri Market

                    This one’s a wholesale trade centre for khoya and paneer. You’ll find plenty of eateries like parathas, kulfi, aloo puri, chole bhature, and more. You’ll even find prayer items and materials required for wedding rituals.

