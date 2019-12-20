Shoppers Stop Launches India's First Luxury Department Store In Gurugram!

The bridge-to-luxury store offers the latest trends from premium and international brands, clubbed with new things to do and learn every time you visit. From fashion styling sessions to beauty masterclasses and make-up stations, there is something for everyone!

Our favourite part about the store is that it has a dedicated personal shopper lounge, ensuring a very customised experience for all shoppers. There is a dedicated team of stylists, who helps you explore the product range with ease and discover your personal style. We all could use an expert opinion while shopping and we’re so glad this is so easily available at Shoppers Stop!



The design of the store reflects the variety of urban experiences that customers experience in concept stores, and ushers in a new era of shopping. To emphasise the diversity of products they offer, each department has been designed in a distinctive way. We’re totally crushing on the store interiors!



If you’re out shopping with your kids, fret not, Shoppers Stop has got you covered! Just drop them off at Timezone- an amusement centre in the store for kids- or take them to visit Hamley’s where they can play with some of the finest toys in the world.

