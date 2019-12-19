Head To DLF Mega Mall For Some Retail Therapy & A Movie Marathon

One of the oldest malls in Gurgaon, DLF Mega Mall still caters to lots of happy shoppers. Check it out for great décor options, polki jewellery and for a good dose of retail therapy.

Coming to some of our stores here, check out Enlivens Art Couture. From trays to book boxes, this store is also a good place to head to for cute home accessories. Enlivens also offers a gazillion cute organisers to help you tidy up.

Prepping for a wedding? They've got stores like Ritu Kumar, Fabindia, and Lakshita that you can check out. Another one of our favourite stores here is Fragrance Lounge. It's a specialty store that stocks more than 100 international brands of perfumes for men and women. Think Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Azzaro and more.

The brand conscious can shop at outlets like Kilol, Benetton, Kazo, and W. Its biggest crowd puller, apart from the shops, is the PVR cinema hall which we love—though it does have a smaller seating capacity than your average multiplex.

Once you're done with your share of shopping and movies, do drop by Sibang Bakery. This is a Korean cafe and bakery, best-known for its Chocolate Truffle Cake, their variety of comforting coffee and you have to try the Bingsu here (a Korean dessert with ice flakes and sherbet). For more food options, head straight to Mega Mall's food court.