From gorgeous interiors, quirky ambience, outdoor seating, lip-smacking food to excellent staff, Te Amo has it all! Enter this place, and you would feel that you have entered a lover's paradise. Perfect for dinner dates under the moonlight. Their sangria is just the best!
Show Your BAE How Much You Love Them With A Visit To Te Amo
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South Extension
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
This place is so beautiful ! They should highlight it even more with some props for photoshoot.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With
Big Group, Bae
Also On Te Amo
Casual Dining
