Model Town 2 Has A New Venue For Some Yummy Waffles

Drinks break is a small little place with good staff and service. Would be good if you take your order on a takeaway or delivery basis rather than having it there because the place is compact with sitting for 2 to 4 people only. But for good food, this can be compromised. Drinks break offer burgers, fries, shakes, waffles. We had fries and waffles, different options for fries they have peri-peri, Cajun and other spices, we ordered peri Peri fries which were tasty but less in quantity. For the waffles, we had Nutella Oreo waffle, good amount of Nutella and Oreo crumbs. Worth the price. They have varied waffles as well from classic to other variants. Rating 4.5/5