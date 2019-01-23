Here Are Some Of South Point Mall’s Best-Kept Korean Secrets

Our obsession with Sibang’s fluffy, jiggly cheesecakes continues and this remains one of our favourite spots at South Point Mall. The brightly-lit Sibang is great for a lunch date, especially if you think dessert is the best thing about any meal. Their fresh loaves of bread are legend as well.

Don’t forget to try some of their Coffee Bing-Su—an icy Korean dessert that’s worth the brain freeze.