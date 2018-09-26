Score Some Adorable Gifts & Stationery At This Cyber Hub Store

Gift Shops

Gifts Of Love

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
5.0

DLF Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, K-10/B, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

View 1 Other Outlet

Gifts of Love is a beautiful store for stationery, home decor and thoughtful presents and you'll find it in an extreme corner of Cyber Hub.

What Makes It Awesome

Located near Starbucks, we've spent hours browsing through beautiful notebooks, organisers, rubber stamps and recipe organisers at this pretty-as-a-picture store. They also have a magnetic collection (we mean that literally) of notepads, calenders, utility holders and more. When it comes to gifting and home accessories, they've also got an Instagram-approved wall art, pin board, coasters, passport covers and wrapping paper that’s all kinds of wonderful. 

What Could Be Better

Some of the stuff is slightly expensive, but they're definitely worth a splurge.


Other Outlets

Gifts Of Love

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.2

Select Citywalk, 2nd Floor, S-15, Saket, New Delhi

