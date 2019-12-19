Stay At This Boutique Stay Amidst The Lush Forest When In Shimla!

A few kilometres away from the hustle and bustle of the Mall road - Groombridge is like an elysian in the hills. A manicured garden, full-fledged dining space, stunning view of Shimla, thick oak forests and a great host, this boutique stay has everything you can expect from a vacation. Built-in 19th century, the property still retains its old-world charm with modern luxury. The rooms at the property are worth your attention and are named after mountain flowers which grow on and around the property. Everything in the room- right from upholstery to the vase, curtains to the carpets, everything is perfectly synchronized with the colour palette. The rooms are well aligned along with the staircase and the attic rooms on the top floor are just out of a dream. All the rooms are well equipped with all the modern facilities and you can also choose your room by the type of traveller you are. They have an in-house kitchen which serves lip-smacking food options as per your needs and requirement. Did I tell you that they can also prepare your favourite cuisine with little pre-notice and it will be served with all the love? Also, the host of the place Mr Suri will be there to take care of all your needs to ensure you have an amazing stay. He is always up for a conversation with fresh Pakodas and chai and also don't forget to ask him to show you around the property which still has artefacts preserved from the British Era. Trust me it will blow your mind. The staff is super friendly and will ensure you just feel home. The view from the property will just take your heart away. To add to the charm, you can take an evening stroll to enjoy the serenity of the place. Next time you are looking for a serene place for your vacay, you know where to head to. Also, it's raining discounts this monsoon at Groombridge.