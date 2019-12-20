If You Still Haven’t, Try The Dosa & Thali At Neelgiri’s

If you’re on a budget and want to sample some wholesome, lip-smacking fare, Neelgiri’s should be on your go-to list—a masala dosa will set you back by a mere INR 100.

Neelgiri’s is always crowded regardless of what time of the day it is, but you will almost always end up finding a table in less than five minutes. Resembling an office canteen, this place gives off some serious mess vibes, which adds to the familiar air and spectacular turnaround time.