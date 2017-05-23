A Walk Around The City's Many Graffiti Spots Will Reveal Its Beautiful, Colourful Side

The city sometimes makes it hard to be appreciative of its good side with all its overwhelming chaos, pollution and mad driving. But like all things in life, it’s also got that something which keeps us coming back. Like amazing butter chicken? Or the mysterious streets that hold so many secrets? Or even discovering all the old spots that have been creatively turned around by wall artists.

We suggest you reserve a weekend to go on a street art trail and admire all the amazing wall murals that adorns the corners that till some time ago were crying for love and attention. Here are a few of our favourite places to stop by {so many photo ops here!}. Of course you can end the day by eating all the butter chicken there is…

The Tihar Wall

A bunch of talented students from Delhi College of Arts along with some graffiti artists transformed this staid, serious, grey wall of South Asia’s largest jail into a long stretch of artistic expression.

Tihar Jail, Janakpuri, New Delhi

    Lodhi Art District

    As the country’s first public art district, this set the tone for a creative moment that’s now changed the face of some of the most forgettable walls we crossed every day. We have the St+Art India’s army of artists to thank for making our trips to Meherchand market oh-so-picture-perfect.

    Art Galleries

    4.6

    Institutional Area, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

      Arjangarh Metro Station

      Spreading its wings to the NCR, St+Art India artists from India, Mexico and Singapore recently took over Arjangarh Metro Station, painting it in a myriad colours and celebrating nature through its birds, bees and deer illustrations.

      3.7

      Aya Nagar, MG Road, New Delhi

        Shahpur Jat

        The alternative village has enjoyed a fair share of limelight thanks to its exciting facelift. The next time you go shaadi shopping, make it a point to spot Super Mario, sci-fi characters and children, all dispersed through lanes and old buildings trying to drive home a the creator’s thought process.

        Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

          Delhi Police Headquarters

          This stunning black-and-white portrait of Mahatama Gandhi is truly unique for it used generic building paints to bring this graffiti to life. The work is a beautiful coming together of two creative minds: German artist Hendrik Beikirch and Anpu, one of the city’s loved painters.

          3.9

          MSO Building, Indraprashta Marg, IP Estate, Vikram Nagar, New Delhi

          Hauz Khas

          Apart from the lake and the fact that some of our favourite restaurants are all clustered in the hipster district, we like that the road that leads to Social and other odd alleys wear an air of mysterious beauty thanks to the wall murals. The above is the work of a steampunk-loving Polish artist, Mariusz M-City Waras {one of the many talents working with St+Art} who’s rendered this erstwhile discolouring wall a remarkably distinct character.

          Hauz Khas, New Delhi

