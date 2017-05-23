A Walk Around The City's Many Graffiti Spots Will Reveal Its Beautiful, Colourful Side

The city sometimes makes it hard to be appreciative of its good side with all its overwhelming chaos, pollution and mad driving. But like all things in life, it’s also got that something which keeps us coming back. Like amazing butter chicken? Or the mysterious streets that hold so many secrets? Or even discovering all the old spots that have been creatively turned around by wall artists.

We suggest you reserve a weekend to go on a street art trail and admire all the amazing wall murals that adorns the corners that till some time ago were crying for love and attention. Here are a few of our favourite places to stop by {so many photo ops here!}. Of course you can end the day by eating all the butter chicken there is…