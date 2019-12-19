Summers Treating You Harsh? Head Over To Gopal's

Yes, Gopal's 56 has an outlet in Kalkaji and we have got every reason to celebrate. It is the best place to go to for Sundaes. The ice creams used are made in-house and are every bit delicious. The sundaes are served with loads of dry fruits making it taste even better. I have tried four sundaes from here and all of them are equally amazing in taste. Also worth trying are the matka kulfis. And not only desserts, if you are hungry you can try their desi chaats too. Pani puri, Dahi golgappe and samosa kachori too. But yes we love them for their desserts It is located in a very small lane so a bit difficult to locate but since it is very famous you can easily ask locals. Beat to avoid taking Car.