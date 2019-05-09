This Amazing Bar Makes Your Day Special With Sun Kissed Rooftop & Drinks Worth Drooling

Molecule Air Bar has a really cool ambience and a very pleasant vibe. The food we ordered was; -Starters: That were both a visual and palate delight! -Mocktails & Cocktails: If it’s been long that you last visited this place; then you are in for a beautiful surprise. Their new menu of both food and drinks is just amazing and on point. And Chef Anas Qureshi made us feel too special when he prepared that delightful live dessert, which was a beauty!!! It's a must go to place. Give it a shot now.