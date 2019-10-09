Sunday Brunch Plans Done Right: Head To The Hong Kong Club For A Decadent & Affordable Cantonese Spread

Sundays call for a lavish brunch spread and are incomplete without some tasteful pampering. Whether it is a family brunch or an outing with your girls, The Hong Kong Club is the place to be! Step into a culinary destination that boasts of lush and artsy interiors, sip on smooth cocktails while humming to live performances by international artists Mikhail Jones, Emerald Sarter and Leroy the Kromberg of ‘The Jade’.

Foodies, indulge in unlimited dim sums of 12 types. You can also choose from a range of soups, salads, appetizers, a main course and a delectable dessert platter, all curated by the hotel’s four best regional chefs. Pair them with your choice of free flowing soft drinks or alcoholic beverages with cocktail experiences led by their international mixologist, Agnieszka Rozenska. While you are here, don't forget to try their majestic tea-pot cocktails that bring you the serenity of high-tea with a twist!





A Sundaze Like Never Before!

Make your Sundays all the more memorable with their sumptuous meals and a special dimsum making workshop in-house, with their regional chef from China, Chef Yu FuHai. You can choose to binge on these dimsums there itself or take the skills home. Or make it the perfect weekend soiree by coming in a bit early to hit the outdoor pool for a rejuvenating swim and heading over post that for a lavish Chinese Sunday brunch.

P.S. Don’t forget to pre-book as they’re clearly much in demand!