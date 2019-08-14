Get Your Weekends Sorted With Unplugged Courtyard

Bars

Unplugged Courtyard

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

L-23/7, Middle Circle, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sunday afternoon lunch with friends is always special and this time visited at Unplugged Courtyard. The lunch started with appetizers: Loaded nachos, Spring rolls, Mini tacos loaded with veggies, Mutton seekh, Chicken seekh kebab. And Drums of Heaven - The best out the lot were drums of heaven and mini tacos. In drinks, we tried a few shakes and mocktails. The best was Oreo shake and Jalapeno mocktail (for folks who like it spicy). In the mains, we tried the thin crust pizza with paneer tikka, green chillies and dal makhani with naan. Both were good. Finally, in dessert, we tried the chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream- a sweet end to the lunch.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

