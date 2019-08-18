The Earth Collective's Sunday Organic & Natural Lifestyle Market, Sunder Nursery

Sunder Nursery is a huge, heritage park next to Humayun's Tomb, and they'll be hosting an organic lifestyle market every Sunday till the end of this year! The market is run by The Earth Collective, and is completely organic, natural and chemical-free with regard to what you can buy there.

You can get everything from fresh-farm produce, groceries, artisan products, jams and preserves, beverages, body care and home care to clothing, terracotta cookware, solar products, composting, natural fertilisers, pesticides and everything that helps build a sustainable, natural lifestyle.

Some of the brands that you can find at this market are Edible Routes (for gardening equipment), Meraki Essentials (for essential oils), The Ayurvedic Store, Maruva Naturals (soaps), The Clay Company (ceramics), Third Roast Coffee, Bili Hu and more.