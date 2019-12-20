Suribachi in Panchsheel is one of those timeless restaurants known for its hygiene, surprisingly well-prepared multi-cuisine fare and a loyal clientele.
Suribachi Continues To Be A Favourite Among Expats & Our Parents
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
One Plus One = Yay
For a place as classy as Suribachi, one would expect the drinks menu to be ridiculously priced. However, if you head here for lunch, you’ll be greeted by happy hours – yay! Applicable mostly on IMFL, we were pretty happy to find a bunch of cocktails we could opt for.
We tried the Vodka Plum Sauce Caprioska which is exactly what it sounds like, though we did have to ask for extra plum sauce to really bring the flavour out. From whatever we had, we can say their drinks are pretty potent so two {at the price of one – approx INR 350 plus taxes} are enough to sort you out.
On Our Plate
The menu here is a mix of Asian and north Indian. Whereas you can’t really go wrong with anything, we’d go with the Mushrooms In Spicy BBQ Sauce, Thai Fish Cakes and Spicy Chicken. Accompanied by a bowl of hakka noodles, of course.
If you’re looking for Mexican or Italian, you can head to Cafe Rendezvous next door, or if you want the best of both worlds, request the staff to let you order off both menus {both places are under common ownership}. The Enchiladas from Rendezvous’ menu are worth a try.
So, We're Saying
If you’re looking for a place to go to in a large group with varying tastes, Suribachi/Cafe Rendezvous would be a great option, especially if you’re looking to subtly introduce a guest from outside India to a little bit of spice.
