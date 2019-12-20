Suribachi Continues To Be A Favourite Among Expats & Our Parents

For a place as classy as Suribachi, one would expect the drinks menu to be ridiculously priced. However, if you head here for lunch, you’ll be greeted by happy hours – yay! Applicable mostly on IMFL, we were pretty happy to find a bunch of cocktails we could opt for.

We tried the Vodka Plum Sauce Caprioska which is exactly what it sounds like, though we did have to ask for extra plum sauce to really bring the flavour out. From whatever we had, we can say their drinks are pretty potent so two {at the price of one – approx INR 350 plus taxes} are enough to sort you out.