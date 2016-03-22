Sushi, Tempura & Authentic Japanese at Wasabi by Morimoto

Head to Wasabi by Morimoto, at the Taj Mahal Hotel, for authentic, modern Japanese; delicious sushi, tempura and teppanyaki cooking.
It is Worth Noting
We need to start this review with a disclaimer – Wasabi is quite expensive. Tucked away in one of Delhi’s premier 5-star luxury hotels, with a menu created by famous chef Masaharu Morimoto, you would expect no less. However it is always good to go prepared.
Spectacular Sushi
There is a large selection of sushi and sashimi, but we enjoyed the sushi rolls the most. Stars among them were the Spicy Salmon, California, Spicy Yellowtail and Salmon Avocado rolls {though we’re pretty sure they’re all as tasty, we just didn’t have the stomach space}. If you can’t pick we suggest you order one of the Assorted Sushi platters.
What’s in the Mains?
From the appetisers, we just cannot get enough of their Rock Shrimp Tempura – which comes in both Spicy and Wasabi Mayo – and the Edamame. The crunchy tempura shrimp is served in two bowls, and switching between the mellow spicy mayo and powerful wasabi mayo is great fun for the taste buds. The perfectly salted Edamame is warm and soft and it is a struggle making sure you don’t fill yourself up on just appetisers.
To start with, in the noodles, we enjoyed the Morimoto Ramen Soup and the Inaniwa Udon {wheat noodles, ginger, shiso, kelp} dishes. The traditional Katsu curries come in pork and chicken, and both are delicious {we prefer them with sticky rice} and in the grills the Chicken Yakitori is succulent and well worth your time. We also loved the Wasabi Sorbet in the desserts.
Worth a Visit?
There is much to appreciate at Wasabi by Morimoto. The wait staff is accommodating, the chefs are eager and involved, the food is delicious and the sushi is very fresh. However for many these factors can all be redundant when the prices are so high. If money is no object, we suggest you rush over to Wasabi, and if you’re feeling the pinch then perhaps save it for when a relative comes to town. If you like Japanese though, then we suggest you try Wasabi at least once.
Where: The Taj Mahal Hotel, 1, Mansingh Road
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market
Timings: 12.30pm – 2.30pm, 7pm – 11.30pm
Price: INR 6,000 for two {approx.}
Contact: 011 66513585, 011 66513584
