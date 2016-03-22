Sushi, Tempura & Authentic Japanese at Wasabi by Morimoto

From the appetisers, we just cannot get enough of their Rock Shrimp Tempura – which comes in both Spicy and Wasabi Mayo – and the Edamame. The crunchy tempura shrimp is served in two bowls, and switching between the mellow spicy mayo and powerful wasabi mayo is great fun for the taste buds. The perfectly salted Edamame is warm and soft and it is a struggle making sure you don’t fill yourself up on just appetisers.

To start with, in the noodles, we enjoyed the Morimoto Ramen Soup and the Inaniwa Udon {wheat noodles, ginger, shiso, kelp} dishes. The traditional Katsu curries come in pork and chicken, and both are delicious {we prefer them with sticky rice} and in the grills the Chicken Yakitori is succulent and well worth your time. We also loved the Wasabi Sorbet in the desserts.